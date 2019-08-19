Oliver Ambassadors for 2020

Phat Thai, Sharon Grewal, Myaia Koenig and Kael Koteles

Congratulations and have a good year.

Thank you to the outgoing Ambassadors

Enola, Jennifer and Avnit in Peachland

Well, what a busy but wonderful year with this crew! This trio of young ladies has served their community for a fun-filled, hard-working 365 days. They have painted countless faces, greeted, cleaned, served, crafted and spoken at local events. They have had the opportunity to travel to many BC communities learning about our beautiful province and networking with other teens in programs like ours. There may have been a little dancing as well! Learning about leadership, friendship and time management, you have grown immensely! Thank you for your energy, enthusiasm and drive. We will miss you!

Thanks to the hardworking Ambassador Committee