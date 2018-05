2018 Candidates: (L – R), Jasmeen Gill, Jassimran Sidhu, Enola Mills, Avnit Sidhu, Eisha Gill, Rabbjot Mundahar, Bridget Miller, and Jennifer Zepeda

All participants, Ambassadors, Candidates, 2017 and 2018 Buddies and Door Prize Winners

Submitted by Lori Martine