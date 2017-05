Upon examining the recent washout alongside Fairview Road where one starts over towards Cawston, one can see many newly exposed water lines, most of which are decades old, some as deep as 3 to 4 feet. The ones which are most interesting are the oldest, badly rusted iron ones, which as evidenced by the holes rusted through them, are long past their days of carrying water.

How old might these be?

Could some have carried water to the old Fairview townsite during the gold rush days?