Okanagan spared a weather warning

Similkameen and Boundary areas

3:18 AM PST Thursday 09 February 2017

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Highway 3 – Allison Pass

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

The snow will continue today and tonight resulting in further accumulations of 15 to 30 cm. Higher amounts are possible for the mountain passes. The snow will ease overnight as the frontal system weakens.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Locally sunny skies on the way