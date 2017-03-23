Okanagan-Similkameen schools benefit from upgrades, classroom supplies

OLIVER – Students in the Okanagan-Similkameen School District will benefit from over $1.3 million in provincial funding for school upgrade projects and classroom supplies, MLA Linda Larson announced today on behalf of Education Minister Mike Bernier.

The district will extend the life of Similkameen Elementary Secondary and Osoyoos Secondary schools with $1.2 million in School Enhancement Program funding to upgrade washrooms and install fire sprinkler systems. Every school district will receive a portion of this year’s $53-million investment, supporting 223 projects.

Under the new Student Learning Grant, the district will receive $119,600 to purchase classroom equipment and supplies such as textbooks, lab equipment and art supplies. The district will begin back-to-school planning with parents and teachers now to determine how best to use the one-time funding to reduce costs for parents and help teachers deliver B.C.’s new curriculum. This one-time grant is providing school districts with a total of $27.4 million.

As a result of B.C.’s strong economy and balanced budget, the Government of British Columbia is able to support record funding increases for students and B.C.’s education system. Budget 2017 commits an additional $740 million in operating funds over the next three years. Combined with $400 million in previously announced budget increases, this means an additional $1.1 billion in funding will benefit the K-12 system over the next three years. In addition, Budget 2017 supports $2 billion in capital spending to upgrade or build new schools over the next three years.

Linda Larson, MLA for Boundary Similkameen:

“This funding comes at an important time. Future generations need the updated facilities, supplies and equipment