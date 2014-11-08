Cultivating Community Through Harvesting Local Food

Mission: Our goal is to turn backyard fruit trees into a valuable source of food for the community by harvesting otherwise wasted fruit. The project will increase the availability of healthy fruit for those in need, reduce food waste, and promote local food security and volunteerism.

Description: The Okanagan Fruit Tree Project is a non-profit organization that strives to create a vibrant, inclusive, and food secure community. Every year the Okanagan Valley produces heaps of colourful and delicious fruit. And every year some of that fruit is wasted. We want to save this fruit and direct it for better use. Our goal is to bring people together through harvesting local food. Volunteering with the Okanagan Fruit Tree Project is an incredible community opportunity.

Contact info

Phone 778-214-5664 Email okanaganfruittree@gmail.com Website http://www.fruittreeproject.com

Flexibility: We pick trees during the day, evenings, and weekends so that no matter your schedule you can come and pick with us! Only have a hour to spare? No problem! Come for as long as you are able.

Health: Many of our volunteers come out with us because it is an opportunity for fresh air and sunshine! Picking fruit is also a gentle form of exercise.

Community Building: What a fantastic way to meet new like-minded people in your community while participating in an activity that helps build a food secure community.

Share the Harvest: Of course, if you come and help out you get to take some of the fresh Okanagan fruit home to enjoy.

Everyone is welcome! Our volunteers come from all walks of life: age, ethnicity, diversability, gender, health status, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, and belief system. We believe that each person brings value and beauty to this world and we love to see people come together while picking fruit. We promote a safe and fun environment.

What does volunteering for the Okanagan Fruit Tree Project look like?

It’s quite basic! When you register as a volunteer with us, you will begin to receive emails about our fruit tree picks. You reply to the emails for the picks you want to help out with. We’ll then send you the details of where the tree is. You then meet us at the location and we pick the fruit together! It’s really that easy! Check out our Frequently Asked Questions about volunteering for more information about your volunteer experience with us.

Contact us if you would like to find out how to become involved with our super fun project!

We are always looking for lead pickers!

If you think you would like to take on a leadership role with the Okanagan Fruit Tree Project, becoming a lead picker is the place to start. Lead pickers ensure that all the equipment needed for a pick make it to the tree location, organize the volunteers at the tree pick location, and make sure that the equipment and fruit make it back to the Okanagan Fruit Tree Project office. Contact us for more information about becoming a lead picker.