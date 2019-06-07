Okanagan born – new top cop in BC – Jennifer Strachan

Strachan joined the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Vancouver B.C. on June 3rd, 1988. As a non-commissioned officer, she undertook ten years of operational postings in “E” Division, including general-duty policing and highway patrol. In 1996, A/Commr. Strachan completed a Peacekeeping Mission in Haiti. She also carried out administrative postings within “E” Division Human Resources, and as the Desk Officer responsible for Peacekeeping Deployment to the Former Yugoslavia while posted at International Peacekeeping Operations Branch in Ottawa.

She was Commissioned in 2002 to the role of Executive Officer to the Deputy Commissioner of Corporate Management & Comptrollership and since then her postings have included: Officer in Charge of the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre; D/Insp in Charge of Montreal Drug Section; Officer in Charge of Operational Support Services in “C” Division; and as Officer in Charge of Operational Policy and Programs at National Headquarters.

Strachan replaces Brenda Butterworth-Carr – retired from the RCMP after 30 years of service. Since March, she has been working in her new role as B.C.’s assistant deputy minister and director of police services.