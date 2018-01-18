OK Falls – boil water advisory

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is issuing a Boil Water Notice for the entire Sun Valley water system. Sun Valley is a subset in Okanagan Falls of some homes just off Oliver Ranch Rd.

This is in response to the January 17th power outage and loss of system pressure. The Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents may observe some discoloration or sediment in the water. If you experience dirty water, simply run your cold water taps only and/or garden hose until the water runs clear. In addition, residents should check the water quality before laundering of clothing during this time to minimize potential staining or discoloration.

All residents are advised to use a safe alternate source of water or to boil water for all drinking, infant formula preparation, brushing teeth, food preparation/cooking purposes and ice making. Water should be brought to a full boil and allowed to boil for at least 1 minute.

The RDOS would also like to remind all business owners/operators (bed and breakfasts) and public facilities operators that it is the responsibility of said establishments to notify their customers of the Boil Water Notice.

For further information, please contact the Public Works Department at (250) 490-4106 or (250) 490-4135 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday. Thank you for your cooperation.