Wood pile – fire – take crews away from families for two hours

A lot of wood going up in smoke east of Byer’s Pit Saturday night.

south of Marsel vineyard and

Okanagan Correctional Centre and

Gravel pit area north and east of Oliver near the McGowan subdivision

No structures threatened.

Oliver firefighters dealing with situation for over two hours.

One firefighter quoted -“this seems to happen every year around Halloween” – this one involved logs for fire wood – malicious damage for sure

A complete waste of time for fighters.

Time: 8-10 pm Saturday