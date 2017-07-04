OIB – watch for construction in progress

Many fire hydrants being installed from Arrow Head Rd (below the flats) to the “sub”.
Pictures below display the works going into the ground to supply pressurized water for fire hydrants and subdivision development.
Last photograph is at Senkulmen Park north of Oliver – site of gas station and Tim Horton’s.
A time of growth and progress for Oliver, Area C and Osoyoos Indian Band – community partners.
Comments
Ann Kangas says
Would love to see walkway off hi-way from Gallagher lake area to new Tims