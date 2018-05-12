OIB does not like siting option for new regional pool

Please be advised that the OIB will not participate in the TOR for the pool feasibility study as proposed by the Town of Oliver, Town of Osoyoos, and the RDOS.

Moving forward, all references to OIB in the TOR which indicate our support for the collective’s pool feasibility study should be removed.

OIB’s plans to move forward with the new regional recreation complex on a site of our choosing. Specifically we will be investigating lands near Osoyoos adjacent to the Petro Canada or on our territorial lands between the two towns as we have discussed. A key determining factor for any decision to place the site will be based on the economic business case and the extent to which the surrounding communities provide financial support.

Our council believes the new facility will be a significant new asset for the South Okanagan and will attract new residents and new businesses.

In the coming weeks, OIB will be looking for support from all parties for our application for funding to various foundations and private philanthropists, various federal and provincial governments and INACin the form of letters of support from those who are interested in moving forward collaboratively with us to complete the arena and pool feasibility studies and contribute proportionately to the costs of the project.

If you have any questions, please direct them to me.

Myrah Baptiste

OIB Chief Operating Officer