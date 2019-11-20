OIB and Greyback – something new a Wine Village

The first village of its kind in Canada, District Wine Village will bring small-batch wine, beer, cider and spirit producers together alongside unique events and creative culinary offerings, all in one exceptional South Okanagan location.
Launching in spring 2020, the renowned team at Greyback Construction is excited to introduce District Wine Village. Having been responsible for many prestigious winery builds in the Okanagan, their team saw an opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind village where small, craft producers can have their own facility, without the need to invest in a full winery operation. District Wine Village offers a turnkey facility for 16 artisan producers to create their own brand with a low capital investment and operational assistance along the way.
Features & Benefits
- Space for 16 artisan producers
- Low capital outlay
- Turnkey production facility with built-in tasting room
- Access to shared crush pad and production resources
- Streamlined licensing process
- Co-operative marketing & PR
- 600 person entertainment centre
- Culinary offerings onsite
Exact location not known – Senkulmen Industrial Estates ?
Comments
Bob Barker says
Concept or reality……..
A signed long term lease?
Lots of fine drawings – shall wait for the bull dozer to move the ground around
Remember the Fuller drawings at Covert Ridge many years ago when Mr. Newman seemed to like the idea.