OIB and Greyback – something new a Wine Village

The first village of its kind in Canada, District Wine Village will bring small-batch wine, beer, cider and spirit producers together alongside unique events and creative culinary offerings, all in one exceptional South Okanagan location.

Launching in spring 2020, the renowned team at Greyback Construction is excited to introduce District Wine Village. Having been responsible for many prestigious winery builds in the Okanagan, their team saw an opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind village where small, craft producers can have their own facility, without the need to invest in a full winery operation. District Wine Village offers a turnkey facility for 16 artisan producers to create their own brand with a low capital investment and operational assistance along the way.

Features & Benefits

Space for 16 artisan producers

Low capital outlay

Turnkey production facility with built-in tasting room

Access to shared crush pad and production resources

Streamlined licensing process

Co-operative marketing & PR

600 person entertainment centre

Culinary offerings onsite

Exact location not known – Senkulmen Industrial Estates ?