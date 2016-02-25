Oh Canada !

  1. My family from the lower mainland has camped at Gallagher Lake every July for approximately the last 48 years. We always climbed the bluff but for the last ten or fifteen years my brothers and I have erected the Canadian flag. Gallagher Lake has been a special place for our family. We are now on the third generation camping there.

  7. Look up, Look way up to the East of Gallagher Lake. I take a peek at this flag every weekend I am out at the Gallagher Lake Village Park Development. The family who looks after this flag replaces it every summer at their annual camping adventures at the local KOA @ Gallagher Lake.

  8. Above Gallagher Lake. I’m curious who not only put it there, but replaces it faithfully around Canada Day every year

  10. On the mountain over Gallagher lake. There appears to be a new flag there every year. I wonder who puts it up there. Always nice to see!

