Oh Canada !

February 24, 2016, 5:13 pm
Shot where?..today.
Paul Kump says
March 3, 2017 at 9:32 am
My family from the lower mainland has camped at Gallagher Lake every July for approximately the last 48 years. We always climbed the bluff but for the last ten or fifteen years my brothers and I have erected the Canadian flag. Gallagher Lake has been a special place for our family. We are now on the third generation camping there.
Del Chobotar says
February 24, 2016 at 10:55 pm
On the bluff overlooking Gallagher Lake
AL PARISH says
February 24, 2016 at 10:22 pm
Gallagher’s Lake, flag overlooks the lake.
rocky lundy says
February 24, 2016 at 9:34 pm
My guess would be Gallagher Lake rock scalers
Sandy Walker says
February 24, 2016 at 8:00 pm
Mountain above Gallagher Lake!
Ed Greenwood says
February 24, 2016 at 7:58 pm
On the bluff above Gallager Lk.
Matt Lewis says
February 24, 2016 at 7:40 pm
Look up, Look way up to the East of Gallagher Lake. I take a peek at this flag every weekend I am out at the Gallagher Lake Village Park Development. The family who looks after this flag replaces it every summer at their annual camping adventures at the local KOA @ Gallagher Lake.
Tracy Zandee says
February 24, 2016 at 6:36 pm
Above Gallagher Lake. I’m curious who not only put it there, but replaces it faithfully around Canada Day every year
Larry Maika says
February 24, 2016 at 6:10 pm
Kettle River campground?
Rob Zandee says
February 24, 2016 at 5:58 pm
On the mountain over Gallagher lake. There appears to be a new flag there every year. I wonder who puts it up there. Always nice to see!
Edwin Dukes says
February 24, 2016 at 5:29 pm
That’s above Gallagher Lake at the top of the cliff! I saw you put it there Jack!!
Dennis Aiello says
February 24, 2016 at 5:18 pm
At Gallagher Lake! Top of the rock face!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
Paul Kump says
My family from the lower mainland has camped at Gallagher Lake every July for approximately the last 48 years. We always climbed the bluff but for the last ten or fifteen years my brothers and I have erected the Canadian flag. Gallagher Lake has been a special place for our family. We are now on the third generation camping there.
Del Chobotar says
On the bluff overlooking Gallagher Lake
AL PARISH says
Gallagher’s Lake, flag overlooks the lake.
rocky lundy says
My guess would be Gallagher Lake rock scalers
Sandy Walker says
Mountain above Gallagher Lake!
Ed Greenwood says
On the bluff above Gallager Lk.
Matt Lewis says
Look up, Look way up to the East of Gallagher Lake. I take a peek at this flag every weekend I am out at the Gallagher Lake Village Park Development. The family who looks after this flag replaces it every summer at their annual camping adventures at the local KOA @ Gallagher Lake.
Tracy Zandee says
Above Gallagher Lake. I’m curious who not only put it there, but replaces it faithfully around Canada Day every year
Larry Maika says
Kettle River campground?
Rob Zandee says
On the mountain over Gallagher lake. There appears to be a new flag there every year. I wonder who puts it up there. Always nice to see!
Edwin Dukes says
That’s above Gallagher Lake at the top of the cliff! I saw you put it there Jack!!
Dennis Aiello says
At Gallagher Lake! Top of the rock face!