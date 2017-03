My brother Glen eplacing the old flag at Gallagher Lake bluff – an annual affair

Submitted by Paul Kump

My family from the lower mainland has camped at Gallagher Lake every July for approximately the last 48 years. We always climbed the bluff but for the last ten or fifteen years my brothers and I have erected the Canadian flag. Gallagher Lake has been a special place for our family. We are now on the third generation camping there.