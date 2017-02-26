NEWEST BATCH from Firehall Brewery – “Brewmaster’s Series” Release #3
On Wednesday, February 15thst, at 10:24pm, we tapped our newest seasonal, a third feature brew from
the Brewmaster’s Series. One definition of ‘insanity’ is: doing the same thing over and over again, but
expecting different results. Well, we might be crazy, attempting another release in this Series, but this
definition can’t apply because though the recipe has remained the same, the final brew keeps turning
out unique every time! This one we’ve named: Matis Tyde. Our méthode traditionnelle of inoculating an
infusion mash inside a human body with our Brewmaster’s proprietary home-cultured strain, followed
by a warm maturation process in utero for 9 months, has produced another one-of-a-kind batch. This
particular ferment required an extra week of aging past the due date, much to the discomfort of our
human vessel, but our commitment to craft quality demanded more conditioning time, and our patience
was rewarded.
OG: 7 lbs 15
IBU: 0
Translation: The Younger Ruhlands (Marie-Eve and Sid) celebrating a third child in a series
Comments
Dave Drought says
Well done! Sid & Marie-Eve! Congratulations on the newest addition to the lineup.