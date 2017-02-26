NEWEST BATCH from Firehall Brewery – “Brewmaster’s Series” Release #3



On Wednesday, February 15thst, at 10:24pm, we tapped our newest seasonal, a third feature brew from

the Brewmaster’s Series. One definition of ‘insanity’ is: doing the same thing over and over again, but

expecting different results. Well, we might be crazy, attempting another release in this Series, but this

definition can’t apply because though the recipe has remained the same, the final brew keeps turning

out unique every time! This one we’ve named: Matis Tyde. Our méthode traditionnelle of inoculating an

infusion mash inside a human body with our Brewmaster’s proprietary home-cultured strain, followed

by a warm maturation process in utero for 9 months, has produced another one-of-a-kind batch. This

particular ferment required an extra week of aging past the due date, much to the discomfort of our

human vessel, but our commitment to craft quality demanded more conditioning time, and our patience

was rewarded.

OG: 7 lbs 15

IBU: 0

Translation: The Younger Ruhlands (Marie-Eve and Sid) celebrating a third child in a series