Off road recreation – Province is encouraging this tourist activity

Southern Okanagan Dirt Bike Club: $2,900

Addition of two more sites to the campground of Okanagan Falls ORV recreation site and re-establishment and grooming of the features on the trail.

The Province is providing nearly $200,000 to B.C. outdoor clubs to support the off-road recreation industry, enhance tourism opportunities and promote healthy living for all ages and abilities.

Twenty-two clubs are receiving funding to improve trail riding and to promote rider safety, including the B.C. Off-Road Motorcycle Association, the B.C. Snowmobile Federation and the Quad Riders Association of British Columbia (ATVBC).

The next intake of applications to the Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Trail Fund will begin in early 2020, with at least $200,000 available to fund applicants.

Representatives from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, the British Columbia Snowmobile Federation, the British Columbia Off-Road Motorcycle Association and ATVBC evaluated 28 applications before making the final decisions.

Established in 2017, the ORV Trail Fund is funded from a portion of registration fees collected under the Off Road Vehicle Act by ICBC. The fund is administered by the ministry’s Recreation Sites and Trails Branch.

Quick Facts:

* About 10,000 kilometres of ORV trails are managed by the ministry’s Recreation Sites and Trails Branch, in partnership with community-based ORV groups around the province.

* There are significant ORV riding opportunities on the land base, including approximately 600,000 kilometres of resource roads and managed riding areas.