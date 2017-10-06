OFD called to “trouble” house on Fairview

Time: 5:44 pm Thursday
Where: 1300 block Fairview Rd east of Sumac
What – a grass fire at rear of “home” caused by a dropped cigarette according to one resident.
ODN assaulted by another resident who grabbed the camera and said (in effect) he didn’t want to draw attention to the house. A real mess for sure with firemen having some problem getting water to the fire.
Comments
Don and Donna Rickman says
This picture is typical of the properties in derelict condition in Oliver, where the owner or renter is allowed to carry on not looking after the property. Starting with your main street, the owners could help out the community with a little bit of care painting and cleaning up their property….Garbage it appeared to us was a main source of problem, people just toss their garbage, and leave it to others to pick up and place the item in a garbage can. It would appear if your town had a bylaw to charge those folks who litter, and if the bylaw folks were doing their job, or what they are getting paid to do for the taxpayers, they are not paying attention to this issue.
The house in this article should have received a letter from your town office, suggesting the property owner either clean up that property within a certain period of time, or the town would enter the property to do the work and then they would send them a bill to pay for clean up along with the Administration charges incurred, and if not paid within a certain time in that year, the city has the right to place this property up for tax sale. Perhaps some of the derelict property owners would start paying attention as well.
Your Mayor and council are not paying attention to those important issues in your town. We saw saw so many properties, being overgrown, derelict vehicles on private properties, and bags of garbage as well.
Your elected folks need to get out in the community along with their bylaw people, administration folks, and town workers need to work to identify those properties, send the owners letters regarding the infractions and earn their pay checks. The tax payers should not have to pay for the fire department to attend fires where they are having to deal with garbage, such as in this article.
Please send a copy of this comment to your elected officials, that is where the ball drops…..