OES – theft of funds results in criminal charges….

2019-09-25

Oliver – Charge of fraud over $5000 approved against a previous treasurer of the Oliver Elementary School Parent Advisory Committee.

The Oliver RCMP wrapped up a year’s long investigation into the alleged theft of funds from the Oliver Elementary School’s Parent Advisory Committee (PAC). The RCMP recommended a charge of fraud over $5000, contrary to section 380(1) of the Criminal Code, against Belinda Yorke to the BC Prosecution Service.

Between June 2016, until her resignation in January of 2018, it is being alleged she used her position as treasurer to misappropriate funds from the PAC’s bank account. In January 2018, members of the PAC Executive reported the apparent theft of funds to the Oliver RCMP, who in turn began their extensive year-and-a-half long investigation. No amount of money – in exact terms – mention in connection with the charges.

With assistance and cooperation from both the PAC and the BC Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch, RCMP forwarded their findings to the BC Prosecution Service.

Ms. Yorke was then charged with fraud and theft over $5000. The matter is now before the courts.

These kinds of investigations require extensive hours of investigation, and the Oliver RCMP would like to thank the BC Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch with the assistance they provided.

***

According to court records Belinda Yorke appeared in Penticton court – August 28th, – September 18th and yet another court date set for October 9th. Yorke is charged with two counts 1. Fraud over $5000 and Theft over $5000.