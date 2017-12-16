ODN says thanks

Wayne Danbrook (Knights of Columbus) left and Jim Ouellette (Oliver Food Bank) right receive cheques from Oliver Daily News Saturday morning. Standing next to Jack Bennest is Gary Mythen, Co-Chair of the KofC Food Hamper Project.

The Christmas Hamper food distribution day is now complete.

Special thanks to the

Town of Oliver and

Terry Feeney of EZ Storage, EZ Rentals, and EZ Bins

Mary Fry Designs

and the following Christmas Card patrons:

Ellcar Ventures – Hart Buckendahl

Desert Valley Consulting – Warren Brown

Innervisions Hair Salon – Monica Nemes

K and K Construction – Kevin Tomlin

Underfoot Flooring and Alberto’s Decorating Centre – The Veintimilla Family

Gerard’s Equipment – Rob Zandee

Big Al’s Bakery and Deli – Al Brogan

Casorso and Co. – Greg Casorso

Oliver and District Heritage Society – Sue Morhun

Local Provincial MLA’s office – Linda Larson

Oliver Fire Department – Chief Bob Graham

RDOS – Terry Schafer and Rick Knodel

Town of Oliver – all of council

Photo by Schwartzenberger Studios