ODN says thanks

Wayne Danbrook (Knights of Columbus) left and Jim Ouellette (Oliver Food Bank) right receive cheques from Oliver Daily News Saturday morning. Standing next to Jack Bennest is Gary Mythen, Co-Chair of the KofC Food Hamper Project.
The Christmas Hamper food distribution day is now complete.
Special thanks to the
Town of Oliver and
Terry Feeney of EZ Storage, EZ Rentals, and EZ Bins
Mary Fry Designs
and the following Christmas Card patrons:
Ellcar Ventures – Hart Buckendahl
Desert Valley Consulting – Warren Brown
Innervisions Hair Salon – Monica Nemes
K and K Construction – Kevin Tomlin
Underfoot Flooring and Alberto’s Decorating Centre – The Veintimilla Family
Gerard’s Equipment – Rob Zandee
Big Al’s Bakery and Deli – Al Brogan
Casorso and Co. – Greg Casorso
Oliver and District Heritage Society – Sue Morhun
Local Provincial MLA’s office – Linda Larson
Oliver Fire Department – Chief Bob Graham
RDOS – Terry Schafer and Rick Knodel
Town of Oliver – all of council
Photo by Schwartzenberger Studios
Leave a Reply