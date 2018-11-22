ODN Friday contest

I need your participation in Light Up – Friday

Hey that is tomorrow!!! – pray for snow and warm/cool temps – bundle up kind of weather

1st Prize $50

2nd Prize $30 bottle of wine

3rd Prize – something so special you will want this prize and not the others

What are you talking about Jack????

Pictures – phone pix, Nikon pix, Canon pix, any kind of picture sent to me by 10 pm Friday

Where to send?? oliverdailynews@gmail.com

What am I looking for? Interesting subjects, people, events, locations etc.

Winners will have sent 3 to 5 pictures in high rez format – ripe for editing

I will be taking many shots over the course of the day and those will be displayed. The contest is open for all, Paul, Jeremy, Brandt, John, Paul J., Olivia, Marjo, Ernie, Dave W., Bernard etc. and many more etc.’s