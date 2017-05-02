ODHS – well looked after by new Board of Directors

Oliver and District Heritage Society

Board of Directors 2017/2018: Sue Morhun, Dave Janzen, Carolyn Bowering, Bruce Hamilton, Dave Mattes, Vance Potter, Rocky Lundy, Tim Riley, Terry Killough, and Cindy Pinske.

Executive members to be selected at first Board meeting of the new year.

The Oliver and District Heritage Society operates both the Museum and Archives facilities in the Town of Oliver. Incorporated August 6, 1980 as the Oliver Heritage Society, the name was changed in 1998 to the “Oliver and District Heritage Society” to reflect the support from the RDOS as well as the Town.

The Society is a not-for-profit organization and is governed by a Board of Directors. Our most recent Strategic Plan highlights our focus on improving all aspects of the Society.

Our collection area extends south to Osoyoos, west to Fairview and trading area, east to Camp McKinney and trading area, and north to White Lake and Okanagan Falls. We invite you to take part in your history, the history of your community, and its happenings of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.