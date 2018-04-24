Odd deck decision

The building inspector said ok – permit for the home issued. (6965 Mountainview Drive at Lakeside)

Home with Deck built but a variance needed – no stop work order every issued and the Town’s planner recommends the variance to members of council.

Council says no based on arguments presented by Councillor Dave Mattes – “build first – ask permission second” too much of that going on in the home construction

sector. Mattes also pointed out the width of projection from the wall allowed and the length of a deck allowed in this case. He stated that 3 variances should have been asked for in this situation. A variance for a setback was requested and those details very complicated.

Developer Mark Pankratz says the house had been planned in such a way but once footings needed to go in – a problem surfaced with the adjacent house so it was moved forward in the lot – affecting setbacks.

Ultimately – the situation came down to some confusion with Town staff.

Pankratz says he is not willing to give up and will do more research on exactly what is the difference between a balcony and a desk and how are the definitions being used to hinder the project. Based on the decision at council – most of the built deck will have to be taken down – shaped (much smaller) to confirm with the Town bylaws that indicate set backs and the size of deck projecting out from the building.

Council vote: To deny – Mattes, Schwartzenber and Hovanes. To approve – Doerr. Absent Veintimilla