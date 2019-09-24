October 5th – a Celebration of Life

Garry Bott

January 14, 1941 – August 30, 2019

On Friday, August 30th, 2019, Garry Bott passed away peacefully in Oliver at the age of 78.He was predeceased by his parents, Ed and Kay Bott, and his brother, Grant Bott.

Garry will be remembered by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Bott; daughter Sheryl (Rob); son Gordon (Cathy); daughter Tracey; grandchildren Melissa (Paul), Christi, Alex, Lindsey, Jaren, and Megan; and great grandson Ryan.

Garry was born in Flin Flon, Manitoba and his parents moved to Vancouver when he was an infant. He grew up and went to school in Vancouver. Thereafter, the family moved to Coquitlam and that is where he met Joyce. Garry continued his education at Vancouver Tech and worked part-time with IMI and later started full-time for them which had him move his family to Boston Bar. They then transferred to Prince George but chilly Prince George weather and the more favourable weather of the South Okanagan Valley drew him to Oliver, where he settled down to raise his three children with his wife, Joyce. He was hired on as foreman at the newly opened General Coach, and worked his way up to superintendent, a position he held until his retirement. He also joined and became a Life Member of the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department. Never one to keep idle, Garry worked as a Scout Leader, was involved with the Oliver Museum and Archives, and was an avid home winemaker.

He loved cruising and travelling, especially to Mexico where Garry and Joyce found a resort in Cabo San Lucas where they could escape for the winter.

Everyone who knew Garry knew he was a man with a big heart, one who’s strong, caring, dedicated and kind, and who worked hard for his family and his community. He will be greatly missed.

The Celebration of Life will be held at the Oliver Firehall at 2pm on Saturday October 5, 2019.

