Grant Bott

August 17, 1937 – February 5, 2017

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Grant Bott. Grant Francis Bott died suddenly on Sunday February 5, 2017 at his home in Oliver, BC. He is survived by his wife Maureen, brother Garry (Joyce), children Rob (Barb) and Julie (Roy), and his grandchildren Kevin, Jacki and Sophie.

The eldest child of Edmund and Kathleen Bott, Grant was born in Flin Flon, Manitoba on August 17, 1937, and moved to Vancouver a year later. He grew up in the East End of Vancouver, and joined the Royal Canadian Navy after high school, serving on the HMCS Magnificent and the HMCS Ste. Therese. After discharging from the RCN with a Stationary Engineer Ticket, Grant worked at Woodfibre before joining the West Vancouver Fire Department in 1964. Here he served as Firefighter, Lieutenant, Captain, Chief Training Officer, and District Chief before retiring as Assistant Chief in 1989.

Grant was a very accomplished carpenter and woodworker, and put his talents to use for several years with the North Vancouver Community Players, designing and building sets, and creating ‘The Theatre at Hendry Hall’ sign at the hall in North Van. He also assisted in the Vancouver film industry with Clan of the Cave Bear, The Changeling and various other projects. Grant’s artistic creativity shone in many different areas such as writing, drawing, woodcarving, computer graphics; just about anything he tried his hand at.

In 1989 Grant moved to Oliver, BC and continued to serve his community in so many ways including his time as town councilor, his work with the Oliver Museum and Archives, and his design of the Oliver Coat of Arms.

A service to celebrate Grant’s life at The Church of St. Edward The Confessor will be held on Saturday April 29, 2017 at 2pm.