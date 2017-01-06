Now something completely different……

,

Who are these people?

Tatum, Curtis and 3 day old Kade Bolenback

Middle names for Kade – Terry and George – after his grandfathers

Comments

  2. Congratulations Tatum, Curtis & Emma, Kade is a beautiful baby boy! Your Dad would be so proud to have him named after him, very special!

    Much love to all of you, Aunty Gail

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*