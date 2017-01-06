Now something completely different…… January 6, 2017, 3:59 pmWho are these people? Tatum, Curtis and 3 day old Kade Bolenback Middle names for Kade – Terry and George – after his grandfathers
Comments
Dena Whipps says
Congratulations Curtis & Tatum. He’s a beautiful addition to your family.
Gail Barriskill says
Congratulations Tatum, Curtis & Emma, Kade is a beautiful baby boy! Your Dad would be so proud to have him named after him, very special!
Much love to all of you, Aunty Gail
liz Kocsis says
Congratulations Curtis and Tatum he is adorable.
Liz Kocsis says
Congratulations Tatu and Curtis. Kate is so adorable.