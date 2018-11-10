November 11th is not a holiday – a day to remember and reflect

In honor of the ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice that we acknowledge on Remembrance Day, I’ve asked the owner of Oliver Daily News to share this story:

Honoring their Memory

It was a warm sunny day. The pleasant walk took these hikers past a veteran’s cemetery in Michigan. A large monument in that cemetery contained the engraved names of 225 men who had given their lives for their country. The future had lain before them as a life they hoped to enjoy but it was cut short. Their sacrifice was huge. It deserved thanks and respect.

However, stretched out on top of the monument was a young fellow in a sleeveless shirt, sunglasses and shorts catching the “rays”. On his stomach was a boom box belting out the latest hits. Undoubtedly he was enjoying the benefits of the day.

Think of it!

Below him were the names of some who had purchased his freedom to enjoy the day, even though they themselves would never have the opportunity to do so. Without their sacrifice life could have been very different for him but he seemed to be unaware and unthankful. Not a thought seems to have been given to what it cost to preserve his freedom. It is probably not too severe to call him disrespectful or even disgusting. Will this day be just a holiday for me?

(Taken from the May, 1981 account in a booklet called “our Daily Bread” in the local Grand Rapids news paper)

Submitted by Henry Wiebe