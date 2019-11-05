November 11th – approaches

Veterans History

and Tree of Remembrance at the Oliver Museum

The Oliver & District Heritage Society will be commemorating Remembrance Day in a special way this year, with an outdoor Tree of Remembrance and a pamphlet featuring Oliver veterans.

From Nov. 5th – 15th, visitors are invited to write down their reasons for remembering military personnel and those affected by war on felt poppies, which will be attached to a tree on the Oliver Museum grounds. The tree will gradually fill up with visitor thoughts and reasons to remember.

The Museum is also offering a pamphlet featuring a selection of stories about local men and women who served or contributed during wartime. Visitors are invited to learn more about the bravery, sacrifice, and past contributions of individuals in our area.

Copies of the pamphlet can be picked up at the Museum, the Legion, or the Oliver Library during the month of November.

We invite everyone to stop by, hang a poppy, and learn about the wartime history of Oliver.