Oliver Fire Protection Area (Rural) – Campfire Ban to be lifted

Campfire ban will be lifted October 5, 2017 for rural properties within the Oliver Fire Protection Area. Permitted campfires are required to be no larger than half a metre wide and half a metre tall. It is also recommended that you have at least eight litres of water nearby to help extinguish the fire. BC Campfire Regulations informational poster attached for information.

The ban was put in place in early July in response to the extreme dry conditions Province wide.

In-town residents are reminded that all open fires are not permitted. Approved cooking stoves with flames less than 15 centimeters are allowed. Gas flame and briquettes are also permitted.

To report a fire, unattended campfire or fire violations, call 911.