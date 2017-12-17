Notice on garbage pick up

Holiday Changes and Closures for Curbside Collection and Landfills

All homes that receive garbage collection on Monday in Penticton, Naramata and rural Oliver, will receive collection on Saturday December 23rd and Saturday December 30th. This change is due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on a Monday.

Residents in Area ‘E’ Naramata and Area ‘C’ Rural Oliver will have recycling and garbage collection on the 23rd and just garbage collection on the 30th. Residents with Monday collection in the City of Penticton will have just garbage collected on the 23rd and garbage and recycling collected on the 30th. Residents can check their local collection calendar or their local government for details.

No other collection days are changing over the holidays. Boxing Day collection on Tuesday will remain the same in RDOS and Penticton collection areas.

The Campbell Mountain, Oliver and Okanagan Falls Landfills will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. The Keremeos Transfer Station will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. All RDOS landfills