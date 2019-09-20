YES! The Oliver arts council is still accepting art entries for the multimedia Fall Art Show & Sale (October 5 – 6)! New artists, youth, experienced or hobbyist – all are welcome to participate in this non-juried show. The show includes a wide spectrum of visual art: photography, painting, quilting, fibre arts, 3-D, mixed media, and all manner of artisanship. Email OliverCAC@gmail.com or leave a message at 250-498-0183 saying you would like to enter, and we’ll save you a space until you submit your entry form.

Entry forms are available to download at http://oliverartscouncil.org/.

“Terms and Guidelines” help explain how to complete the form. Forms (in sealed envelopes with fee) can be dropped off at the Oliver Visitor Centre during business hours or mailed to the OCAC, P.O. Box 1711, Oliver, BC V0H 1T0.

If holding your spot by email or phone, list your name, artwork title, medium (category), and price (if any) so we can get a head start on printing up the catalogue and title card while we wait for your completed form and fee. Artists do not need to submit the actual artwork until the day of the show, giving you more time to add finishing touches to your creation.

Drop us a line ASAP, especially if your form will be delayed to the middle of next week. While there is no firm cut-off date set, chances of inclusion will decrease sharply after that.

Please spread the word to your fellow artists, youth and their parents, friends, and anyone whose art inspires you. This is a great opportunity to share your work with the public. The Fall Art Show & Sale attracts not only local art lovers, but also the many tourists visiting on the festival weekend. Last year, thirteen works of art sold in eleven hours. YES, your artwork IS good enough to share with the public.

Questions? Need encouragement? Contact Penelope Johnson 250-498-0183