Under a Local State of Emergency for Electoral Area ‘C’, an Evacuation Alert has been issued in the rural Oliver area of Sportsman’s Bowl Rd.

The Oliver Fire Department is assisting in delivering notices to the 16 affected properties.

All residents and property owners that access their properties using Sportsmens Bowl Rd are advised that this road has the potential to be closed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructre at the junction of Highway 97. Flooding is undermining Sportmens Bowl Rd and may make it impassable. The RDOS does not know when this road closure may occur. Residents and property owners are advised to make alternative arrangements for parking of vehicles as soon as possible otherwise these vehicles may become trapped on Sportman’s Bowl Rd.

No other homes in the RDOS are presently under Evacuation Alert or Order at this time. The area of Willowbrook north west of Oliver remains under a State of Local Emergency due to flooding.

Affected residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to road closure or evacuation; however, residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.