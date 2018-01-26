Back Country / Weak Layer Warning

When I cleared my deck Wednesday morning, there was a thin crust on the first 20cms of new snow. We then received a further 25 cms of new snow. This morning we have great skiing and sunshine, however we have seen some small fractures and slides in areas that generally do not slide.

Some of the ski terrain on the north side of the Eagle Chair was closed for a time this morning for snow stability assessment.

I know there are many back country enthusiasts looking forward to getting out there this weekend. As always they should be prepared, but also aware that areas that do not normally slide are unstable today.

Photo – Patroller Sam Shaw releases some snow above a slope that naturally slid this morning.