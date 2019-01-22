Note to Rick – regional committees and appointments

GUIDE THE FUTURE OF OLIVER – Seeking volunteers to sit on Select Committees:

Airport Advisory Committee

The Airport Advisory Committee is to assist municipal staff with operational issues, recommendations to Oliver Council regarding the development, and proposals relating to the use, operation and development of the Oliver Airport and airport lands. Meetings shall be held regularly and the term is four years. One member from the community at large

Community Safety & Crime Prevention

The Committee will meet on a quarterly basis, and the objective of the Committee is to focus on exploring current and emerging issues in relation to public safety within the Town of Oliver and regional partner’s areas, to address matters such as Police Services, Bylaw Enforcement, Fire Rescue Services, Emergency Preparedness Management, Ambulance Service Levels, Correctional and Prison Services. Term is two years. Three members from the community at large

Downtown Revitalization Advisory Committee

The Committee’s mandate is to support Downtown Revitalization and Downtown Action Plan implementation, monitor community tourism, development, business trends and issues. One member from the community at large

If you wish to volunteer for any of these committees, please send a letter or email advising of your interest to participate, the reason(s) why with any relevant hobbies, interests or experience you may have to Diane Vaykovich, Corporate Officer at the address below or dvaykovich@oliver.ca

Deadline Monday, January 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

Public Service Announcement by Oliver Daily News