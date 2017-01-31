Note from Nadine

Our family has set up a fund raiser for my mother-inlaw who has lived in Oliver for a long time.
Ruth Poirier has been an active member at the Oliver Seniors Centre, playing cards, dancing, and bingo.
“We are trying to raise money to help pay some of the costs of getting a medical Flight home for our very special grandma, mother, and friend. Ruth went on a holiday to visit family in Ontario from her home town in Oliver.
While in Ontario, she suffered a debilitating stroke. Being the fighter that she is, she has come through the first weeks of this emergency, and now needs and wants to get home. Even though health care in Canada is universal, it does not cover ANY of the costs of a person in this situation who is trying to get home between provinces in Canada. The funds we are trying to raise will not cover all of these expenses, but any assistance would be a really huge step toward paying for getting her home, where she will continue to get the medical care she needs. She is not well enough to travel on a commercial flight, so the costs to bring her home are very high.
Please help if you can”. : From Nadine Evans
Lynne Thompson says
Is there a way for people to contribute air miles. Have done this before for people in need of transportation. Do not know if a person can use for Medical transport?
Barbara Burns says
Is there a local account people can donate to so 100% goes to Mrs. Poirier’s travel expenses?
Nadine Evans says
Thank you for your question. The “go fund me process” does allow for offline contributions. However, due to my personal circumstances of needing my telephone and email to remain unlisted, I’m not sure how to answer this question for people who do not know me personally. That is why I set it up this way. If people would like to minimize fees, they could pool their donation, and make one contribution, instead of multiple individual donations. The online payment system takes a very small percentage of each donation, plus a small set fee per donation. It is also secured. I hope this does not discourage people from helping.
The short answer is press the link and follow instructions
While it’s free to create and share your online fundraising campaign, GoFundMe will deduct a 5% fee from each donation that you receive. Since our fee is deducted automatically, you’ll never need to worry about being billed or owing us any money.