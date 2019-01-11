Not a rant – just an opinion in the middle of a conversation

I ranted earlier this week about the “scare” influenza time of year, vaccine, who and what the target in 2018-2019 season.

To be honest it is usually the media not the health authorities who started the annual routines of – have you been needled? You know you must, right?

Those who comment on here should be heard:

One called me a member of the flat earth society for my assertions on vaccines.

Ask?? Has the flu vaccine eradicated the every year winter flu NO!

One called me a person who runs a website that does not carry reliable news – “a private bully pulpit”. The truth 98% of comments are published. My news is as reliable as the source: CBC:Castanet:Global Okanagan:myself:Roy Wood:RCMP:RDOS etc…..

Peeps – I can take it. Can you take it? ODN tries to respect the opinion of everyone including me.

A quick story about health care system we now enjoy. Miracles happen each day. I know that. I support that. BUT

In my short 71 year life time I have lost two brothers and a 31 year nephew. The brothers both died prior to the age of their parents. Do I need to explain that. All three lived shorter lives than the life of their parents. With all the medical attention and innovation in the world we could not duplicate the life span of those born in the 1920’s or earlier.

Maybe you have an answer for that.

We now live in a time when Doctors ask you what the problem is – and – state “lets get a test, I can give you some new ‘parma’ and all will be well.

You must care for yourself. Rely less on the system. Do research. It is actually simple – walk, run, drink water, eat quality food, think healthy and your body will do the rest.

Before I forget I respect and like the Doctors who have had to put up with me.

(Later) At 75 I have stated I will no longer take prescribed drugs. (as a diabetic I take insulin and 2 other drugs to help)

At that time – I will move on to a new ‘expert’.

Shall be an interesting result – stay tuned.