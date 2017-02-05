River Road fire – update

Time: 2:15 am Sunday

Location: 8100 Block River Road, Oliver BC (North)

Police, ambulance and Fire Department dispatched to scene of a fire. Early this morning (thought to be a structure fire but later called a car fire). More accurately an RV.

Fully engulfed – visible from a great distance. Problem with a power line down on roadway. No known details on any occupants. It appeared the RV was driven off the road possibly at the time of ignition.

The location is adjacent to the Life Church.

