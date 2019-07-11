Almost three years ago – Wally Brogan sold his Super Valu to Loblaws and after a refit – it re-opened as Kevin’s No Frills grocery story.
Norm Houle had been the manager for many many years at Super Valu – a fixture in the retail trade in Oliver.
He was offered the position of manager of Grower’s Supply (BC Tree Fruits) about 2 and a half years ago.
This week – he was terminated with little notice or payment.
ODN contacted Norm who is sixty and he expressed no regret – he is happy to take the summer off and enjoy family life. But…
In September it is back to searching the options for employment. ” I don’t think I am looking for a management position..” I think I have done that long enough.
Oliver Daily News says – “all the best” to Norm and Shirley.
Comments
Pat Whalley says
Good luck Norm. Enjoy your summer and I’m sure you will find employment soon. A good work ethic is always appreciated and you were always up front and centre when needed at S.V.