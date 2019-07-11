Almost three years ago – Wally Brogan sold his Super Valu to Loblaws and after a refit – it re-opened as Kevin’s No Frills grocery story.

Norm Houle had been the manager for many many years at Super Valu – a fixture in the retail trade in Oliver.

He was offered the position of manager of Grower’s Supply (BC Tree Fruits) about 2 and a half years ago.

This week – he was terminated with little notice or payment.

ODN contacted Norm who is sixty and he expressed no regret – he is happy to take the summer off and enjoy family life. But…

In September it is back to searching the options for employment. ” I don’t think I am looking for a management position..” I think I have done that long enough.

Oliver Daily News says – “all the best” to Norm and Shirley.