Non teaching staff ratify agreement with School District – three year deal

Oliver – School District No. 53 (Okanagan Similkameen) and CUPE Local 523 announce the successful completion of 2019 bargaining of their Collective Agreement.

Bargaining was conducted over 5 days commencing June 11, 2019 and ending September 9, 2019.

221 employees affected.

Upon completion, the Memorandum of Agreement was ratified by the Board of Education of School District No. 53 (Okanagan Similkameen) and the membership of CUPE Local 523 in September 2019.

Post ratification by local parties, the Memorandum of Agreement was forwarded to BCPSEA for approval towards implementation, which was granted on 21 October 2019. The agreement will be effective July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Both parties look forward to working collaboratively to support student success.

This includes schools in Keremeos, Cawston, Osoyoos, Okanagan Falls and Oliver.