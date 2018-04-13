Nominees for Civic Awards – congratulations to all

Heritage or Pioneer Family This award honours all those pioneers that settled in greater Oliver following the establishment of the Fairview Townsite (1887). The original townsite of Oliver was surveyed in 1921 and through their spirit and perseverance helped build Oliver.

For 2018 the decision was made to change the award to recognize a Pioneer Family

No nominations received for the Pioneer Family Category

Group

This award recognizes a community group that demonstrates an outstanding contribution to the community.

Oliver Crime Watch

Highway to Healing

Youth

This award recognizes an individual youth member who has demonstrated a commitment to our community and has made extraordinary volunteer contributions.

Simi Gill

Individual

This award recognizes the volunteer work of an individual adult or couple who have contributed significantly through voluntary service involving a variety of projects, groups and/or programs.

Ron Johnson

Klaudia Deschenes

Jen Allgeier

Ken Clark

Susan Capyk

Greg Norton

Carol Sheridan

Beth Garrish

Community Builder

This award recognizes an individual or group that through voluntary activities have left a legacy that builds and improves our community and will enhance the quality of life of children, youth and families.

Amanda Workman and Randee Ede

Leza McDonald

Source: Town of Oliver