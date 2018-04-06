Noise from Area 51 ??

I remarked to myself recently that I had heard no noise and no complaints from the high $$$ race track in Oliver.

April came and the noise is back – despite assurances that motorcycles and cars would have a muffler change to fix noise problems.

I call it Area 51 – a bunch of aliens to a quiet and peaceful village and yes I hear regularly about how good this is for Oliver.

Not sure the price to be paid is good for the vast majority of people who do not benefit in any way.

Over to you Bill Drossos