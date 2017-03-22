No win on points – no knock out at Chamber forum in the falls

7pm – Elementary School gymnasium – Okanaagan Falls

First of three SO Chamber of Commerce political forums for two candidates Linda Larson MLA (Liberal) and challenger Colleen Ross (NDP)

Crowd turnout on a rainy night- 30/40 – deemed small

Like two other recent forums in Osoyoos and Oliver – this was a well mannered crowd with the meeting organizers the only ones asking the questions.

Two other forums slated – Oliver at Frank Venables Theatre Wednesday and in Osoyoos on Thursday.

Opening statements

Local Issues – Kaleden – Lakehill Rd – time to replace? Linda Larson told the forum Kaleden residents wanted a sidewalk down Lake and three years ago they got just that. A new road was not, she said on her list of priorities at this time. NDP candidate Colleen Ross says more must be done in other areas of the riding where business depends on good road conditions. She would not mention the road but it was assumed to be the road to Baldy that was the reason for her comments.

Education and Schools – is funding sufficient? Ross says more dependable funding must be supplied to all school district stating that a whole generation of kids in BC have not had the best education and because of a recent high court decision – that will be reversed. Larson said she thought kids were getting a great education with BC ranking high on math, English and science subjects. Ross says schools need coursellors, nurse visits, librarians and more professional development. “We can do better” said Ross. Larson said that per pupil funding has risen from 6000 to 9000 dollars per students so no one say BC is falling behind in funding schooling. Ross said the BCTF have warned there is a deficit of 1000 teachers for special needs students in the province. “Children are being neglected said Ross.

Environment, Pipeline, National Park – Candidates here with very different opinions – Larson yes to Kinder Morgan. Ross and the NDP against.

Larson defending the government’s position on protecting the South Okanagan with a park and Ross stating, if elected, this will be done immediately. Jobs jobs jobs Ross said “Let’s do it now”.

