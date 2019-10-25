No sign of wind overnight in South Okanagan

South Okanagan – including Penticton issued as late as 9:30 pm Friday night by Environment Canada

Be prepared for strong winds tonight and Friday.

A developing Pacific low pressure system will cross the central interior overnight. The associated cold front will then sweep across the southern interior early Friday reaching Washington State in the afternoon.

Strong southerly winds will develop ahead of the low tonight and then shift to west or northwest on Friday. Wind gusts of 70 km/h are forecast except gusts to 80 km/h or more are possible in the Fraser Canyon.

The winds will ease early Friday evening.