No public at Public Hearing on Area C matter

A five minute public hearing, a legal requirement, for OCP amendment called

“Protection of Farming Permit Area (PFPA)

What was the significance of the changes ? Housekeeping ?

Planner Chris Garrish says: “In order of importance (to staff), the proposed amendments do the following:

1. clarify that the Protection of Farming Development Permit (PFDP) is only triggered by subdivision and not building permits

2. remove the PFDP designation from Highway 97 and the Okanagan River channel; and

3. simplifying the guidelines that subdivision proposals are to adhere to.