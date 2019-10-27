No one injured in targeted shooting at Hedley

RCMP have apprehended a suspect, who now faces a number of potential charges following a shooting carried out in the small town of Hedley early Friday morning.

On October 25, 2019 just minutes after 2:00 a.m., Princeton RCMP received a report of shots being fired outside a residence located in the 900-block of Daly Avenue in Hedley B.C. Front line officers from Keremeos, and as far away as Penticton responded alongside Police Dog Services to the scene to support the Princeton RCMP.

Although the investigation is in its infancy, police indicate that numerous rounds of ammunition were fired at the home from a nearby location, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP Southeast District. Four adults and a small child were inside the home at the time. Miraculously no one was injured.

As a result of their investigation, police established an identity for their shooting suspect, who was taken into police custody without further incident at a secondary location.

Investigators of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment (PSOSRD) General Investigation Section (GIS) have assumed conduct of the ongoing criminal investigation and are being supported by forensic specialists.

The suspect, a 35-year-old Hedley man, remains in police custody at this time and faces potential charges.

RCMP believe that the incident was a targeted attack, adds Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.