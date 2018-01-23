No one injured in structure fire north of Osoyoos

Dispatch time: 7:47pm Sunday

Fire Department and EMS requested

Osoyoos Fire Chief Ryan McCaskill says firefighters called to the East Indian Meat Shop at 10475 Highway 97 with crews arriving to find smoke billowing out of the building and loud crackling sounds emanating from inside.

“ We were on the scene for about 3 minutes – then the flames were coming through the roof,” he said. Firefighters pulled back and fought the blaze from the exterior.

McCaskill said they managed to contain the worst of the damage to the retail section of the building (north) and the roof structure. Three suites below — that appeared to be empty — were mostly saved.

Crews stayed at the scene until 1 am Monday – extinguishing the fire.

McCaskill said it’s still too early to determine a cause. RCMP would not comment on the fire.

Source: with files from Castanet,

picture Oliver Daily News taken on Tuesday.