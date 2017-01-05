No need for second by-election – SD 53 trustee selection stands

School District No. 53 (Okanagan Similkameen) received the Reasons for Judgement today from the Honourable Justice Rogers regarding the petition to declare the November 2016 trustee by-election invalid due to the lack of a second advance poll.

The Honourable Justice Rogers has determined that the failure to convene the second advance poll did not materially affect the outcome of the election and has therefore dismissed the petition.

Chair Tarr stated: “The Board acknowledged and regrets the lack of the second advance poll, however, appreciates the decision of Justice Rogers that supports the Chief Election Officer’s opinion that it did not impact the election outcome.

The Board looks forward to being able to return its focus to educational issues.”

The Board of Education

School District No. 53 (Okanagan Similkameen)