Time: 12:22 Saturday afternoon

Location: Hwy 97 North – 7400 block

2 vehicle collision – one small car and a pick up truck. One person hurt and received EMS care and transported.

No fire

On scene, RCMP, EMS and Oliver Fire Department

Traffic diverted at Park Rill Rd – one lane of traffic proceeding on Highway – but slowly

One person to be airlifted to Kelowna due to the nature of the impact.