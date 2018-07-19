Are you near a wild fire – get info – get prepared!

July 18, 2018 4:45 pm

Wildfire Update

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is monitoring the wildfire situation in the region. The EOC is in communication with the BC Wildfire Service liaison. There are no evacuation alerts or orders in place within the RDOS at this time.

For current information please visit the BC Wildfire Service website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status

To Report a Wildfire Call: 1-800-663-555 or *5555 on your mobile phone

Property owners living in rural areas should prepare now for wildfire season.

UPDATE 5:35 p.m.

The Penticton Indian Band has issued an evacuation alert for 13 addresses near the Conkle Mountain wildfire, west of Summerland.

All homes on Shingle Creek Road, north of Green Mountain Road and all residents on Big Valley Road have been asked to prepare to leave on short notice.

The First Nation says the blaze is within 5.5 kilometres of homes, which could become a problem if the winds increase and change direction. A community-wide local state of emergency has also been declared.