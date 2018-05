The impending rise in river water has led School District #53 to cancel bus service to Hedley effective Wednesday, for fear the Similkameen will wash out Highway 3.

Students then would have been “in a positon of being evacuees and be dropped off at emergency operations centres without supervision or accompaniment of their parents. This (would) only complicate the relief efforts of the RDOS,” Superintendent Bev Young in a letter that was sent home with kids.